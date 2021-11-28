416 buses run after 26 days

NASHIK: The ST workers across the state have been on strike for the last 26 days. On Saturday, the agitation became soft as buses run on 19 routes in Nashik in the morning; passengers have taken a sigh of relief after that. The administration had little success in breaking the strike amid protests by trade unions over the resumption of buses. Five buses were dispatched from Nashik under heavy police security.

The strike of State Transport Corporation employees broke out in Nashik. State Transport Board buses have been diverted from CBS and Thakkar Bazar bus stand to Trimbakeshwar, Harsul, and three others from depots at ND Patel Road.

In Nashik district, the rural police had made arrangements to make the ST journey smooth. Kamgar Sena’s Subhash Jadhav and his colleagues had prepared to welcome the drivers who were returning to work. According to him, some workers were also coming. However, they were not able to get any assurance from the administrative level to protect them. Therefore, except for Shivshahi, no bus could run in the district. So the administration was at a standstill. Employees were just watching the situation across the state.

Since there is a strong request from the rural population to start buses. For this, police patrols were deployed at all major depots and routes in the district. A total of 650 police personnel are deployed for security in the district. Preparations to end the strike have begun after the Transport Minister warned to take stern action against those who took the law into their own hands. Buses left for Harsul, Nanduri, Vinchur, Niphad, Deola, Trumbak, Kasara, Shivangaon, and Dhule this morning.