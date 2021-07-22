41,383 new nCoV cases, 30,429,339 cured in India

New Delhi: India recorded 41,383 new cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours pushing the case tally to 3,12,57,720 while the death toll mounted to 4,18,987 with 507 more fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said today (Thursday). According to the Ministry, the active cases increased by 2,224, to stand at 4,09,394. It is now 1.31 per cent of the total caseload.

The past 24 hours saw 38,652 people recovering from the deadly virus, taking the total recovery count to 3,04,29,339 which is 97.35 per cent of the case tally. The fatality rate stood at 1.34 per cent. Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 45,09,11,712 samples have been tested so far for coronavirus. Of this, 17,18,439 were tested on Wednesday.

Till now, 41,78,51,151 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccines, with 22,77,679 being inoculated against the virus in the past 24 hours.