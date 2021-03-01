40K records to be scrutinised

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Taking serious note of the Deola stamp scam, the Revenue and Stamp Department will randomly investigate and scrutinise 40,000 records in the district. The department of stamps has set up 12 squads and so far 241 checks have been completed. Both the departments have decided to investigate the case of bogus transaction of agricultural land through fake stamps in Deola.</p>.<p>A shocking incident revealed in Deola taluka where agricultural land was traded by forge documents on fake stamps. The stamp department has also received complaints of similar fraud in some other places in the district. Taking serious note of this, the district administration has revoked the license of the stamp dealer concerned in this case. Stamp Collector Kailas Davange has ordered an inquiry and has formed a team of 12 people.</p><p>As many as 40,000 records have been reported in the last few years and all of them will be scrutinised. Accordingly, 241 records have been checked so far. It has not been reported yet, and there is no denying the possibility of fraudulent documents in other secondary registrar’s offices in the district. Therefore, this 40,000 records are being checked randomly and if there is any doubt about it, it will be thoroughly investigated. Meanwhile, the probe has revealed signs of fraud in the district through fake stamps.</p>