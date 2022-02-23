40k MT fertilizer stock in district: Dr Pawar

NASHIK: The Rabi season crops preparations have started all over the district. However, due to a severe shortage of chemical fertilizers, farmers are forced to purchase chemical fertilizers at inflated rates. It was noticed in the meeting held by Dr Bharati Pawar.

A review meeting was held in Nashik on Tuesday in the presence of union minister Dr Bharati Pawar regarding the shortage of chemical fertilizers in the district. The minister Dr Pawar reviewed the Department of Agriculture and inquired about the stock of fertilizers available at wholesale and retail fertilizer sellers in the district.

District Superintendent of Agriculture Vivek Sonawane informed that allocation of 2,41,900 metric tonnes of fertilizers has been sanctioned for Nashik district for rabi season 2021-22. The allocation of MOP 4797 MT, compound fertilizers 92,181 MT, and single super phosphate 37,674 MT has been approved for a total of 2,12,876 MT will be made available till the end of February. Out of which today, urea 47, 299 MT, DAP 17,167 MT, MOP 1088 MT, compound fertilizer 60,259 MT and single super phosphate 30,210 MT and a total of 1,56, 023 MT of fertilizers are available in the district.

At present, the area under rabbi and summer onion crop is about 2,11,762 hectares, and it has increased by about 60,000 hectares as compared to last year. About 40,000 MT of fertilizers of various grades, including Urea - 10,720 MT, DAP-1148 MT, MOP-713 MT, Single Super Phosphate - 11,275 MT) and other combined fertilizers are available in the district till date. Fertilizers are available at retail as well as wholesalers. The demand for these fertilizers is high and in the last fortnight, about 3600 MT of fertilizer has been made available to the retailers for the Nashik district.

To control the fertilizer sellers, a total of 16 teams from the district level and 15 from the taluka level are inspecting fertilizer sales outlets as per the campaign. The District Agriculture Development Officer informed about the suspension action taken against the fertilizer sellers.

Purchase of subsidized chemical fertilizer should be done only through an e-pos machine with receipt. It is also a crime to sell fertilizer at a price higher than the printed price and if such a case is found, the Department of Agriculture should be contacted.