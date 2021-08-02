40,134 new nCoV cases, 30857467 cured in India

New Delhi: India recorded 40,134 new cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours pushing the case tally to 3,16,95,958, while the death toll mounted to 4,24,773 with 422 more fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said today (Monday). According to the Ministry, the active cases rose by 2,766 to stand at 4,13,718. It is now 1.31 per cent of the total caseload.

The past 24 hours saw 36,946 patients recovering from the deadly virus, taking the total recovery count to 3,08,57,467 which is 97.35 per cent of the case tally. The fatality rate stood at 1.34 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained less than 5 per cent and was 2.81 per cent for 56 consecutive days. On Sunday, the country had reported 41,831 daily cases.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 46,96,45,494 samples have been tested so far for coronavirus. Of this, 14,28,984 were tested on Sunday. Till now, 47,22,23,639 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccines, with 17,06,598 being inoculated against the virus in the past 24 hours.