4,000 students get admission through RTE

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: As per the Right to Education Act (RTE), 4,208 students from Nashik have been selected during the draw of lots conducted for admission for 25 per cent reserved seats under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. A total of 67 459 students have been selected for 96,684 seats in the state. As many as 42,005 students are on the waiting list. </p>.<p>The draw was held online on April 7 as a part of the admission process. But this process took a few days to complete. Therefore, the process of sending ‘SMS’ regarding admission on the mobile given in the registration form to the students named in the lottery was started from Thursday. A total of 2,22,267 applications were received for 96,684 seats in 9,432 schools. Out of which 67,459 students except Pune district have been selected through a draw of lots.</p><p><strong>Notice to parents</strong> </p><ul><li><p>Don’t rely only on ‘SMS’, put the application number on the portal and see the date and place of admission. </p></li><li><p>Parents should go to the verification committee for admission of selected students only after receiving the notification via SMS. </p></li><li><p>Print out the guarantee letter and allotment letter and go to the verification committee. </p></li><li><p>The concerned parents will not have the right of admission after the deadline.</p></li><li><p>Parents on the waiting list should not go to the verification committee for the admission of children at present, for them separate instructions will be given on the portal. </p></li><li><p>Even if the same parents fill in two applications (duplicates) and win the lottery, their admission will be cancelled.</p></li></ul>