Deshdoot Times

4,000 students get admission through RTE

4,000 students get admission through RTE
Jeetendra Sapkale
Nashik
Right to Education Act
4,000 students get admission
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com