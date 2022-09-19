400 kg waste collected at Chamar Leni area

NASHIK: Nashik Municipal Corporation has participated with Nashik Zillers in the central government’s competitive initiative 'Indian Swachhata League' under Swachh Amrit Mahotsav.

Under this at Gajpanth Siddhakshetra Chamar Caves in Panchavati division under the guidance of Director of Solid Waste Management Department Dr Avesh Palod, by the order of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar, a special cleanliness drive was carried out. About 400 kg of waste has been collected. Panchavati divisional officer Kailas Rabadia, and divisional sanitation inspector Sanjay Darade were present on this occasion.

Under this Swachh Amrit Mahotsav initiative, a special cleanliness campaign has been conducted with volunteers. 25 students of Namco College, 20 volunteers of Harshal Ingle Mitra Parivar, Yogesh Barve of Kapila Bhachav Manch and their colleagues participated in this extensive cleanliness drive.

Durgadas Malekar, sanitation inspector of the Solid Waste Management Department and 41 sanitation workers also participated. In this campaign, plastic waste from Gajpanth Siddhakshetra Chamar Caves has been collected and the roads in the area have been cleaned.