4-day Janata Curfew in Satana from tomorrow

NASHIK :

In the wake of increasing cases of COVID-19 in Satana city of the district, it was decided in an all party meeting that a four-day Janata Curfew will be observed from August 25.



In the last three days a total of 38 new COVID-19 patients have been found in the city while in taluka 62 new cases added. The number of death toll in the city recorded to four while three cases detected in court and two cases in agriculture produce market committee.



On the backdrop of this a joint meeting was conveyed comprising of an all-party members, traders, councilors and municipal council authorities to discuss future course of action.



It was decided to observe a 4-day Janata Curfew from August 25 to August 28 in the city in order to break Corona chain.



Earlier MNS leader Pankaj Sonawane and Mangesh Bhamare had given a memorandum to council president Sunil More seeking self imposition of Janata Curfew in the city.



Accordingly a joint meeting was conveyed to declare a Janata Curfew from Tuesday to Friday. Excluding medical and essential services, all businesses, commercial establishments and trades will be kept closed during the four days of the curfew.



People have been appealed not to step out of home. Meanwhile on the backdrop of rising Corona infections and detection of two new cases in Satana APMC auctions of all agricultural commodities will be suspended from today (August 24) till further notice, informed APMC secretary Bhaskar Tambe.