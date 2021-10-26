39,808 vaccinated at Cantt Hospital

DEOLALI CAMP: As per the information provided by Dr. Jayashree Natesh, a total of 39,808 citizens have been vaccinated till date at Cantonment General Hospital. Residents of Deolali Camp, Bhagur, Banachal, Nashikroad, Nanegaon, Shigwa Gaon, and villagers from other surrounding villages received their doses. Out of the 39,808 citizens, 23,860 received their first dose, while 15,948 received both doses.

Among the total number of citizens, 20,926 were males, and 18,882 were females. The hospital has created a mark for itself amid the pandemic. From providing adequate facilities to Covid-19 patients to organising mass vaccination campaigns, the hospital has left no stone unturned to cater to citizens.

The doctors and staff members were working non-stop during both the waves and their dedication level remained the same even during the vaccination drive. In the above-mentioned statistics, 18,013 belonged to the 18 to 44 age group, 9,744 to 45-60 age group, while 8,388 belonged to the age group of 60+ citizens. A total of 2,974 frontline workers while 689 healthcare workers got vaccinated at this hospital.