39,796 new nCoV cases, 29700430 cured in India

New Delhi: India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases surged to 30,584,872 today (Monday) after 39,796 new infections were reported in a day lowest single-day rise since March 19, Union Health Ministry data said. The death count increased to 402,758 with 723 new fatalities, the data showed.

There are 4,82,071 active cases at present while 42,352 people were discharged since Sunday, pushing the overall recoveries to 2,97,00,430. India's recovery rate presently stands at 97.11 per cent.

Statewise, Kerala reported 11,551 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (9,336), Tamil Nadu (3,867), Andhra Pradesh (3,175), Karnataka (1,564), Delhi (94) and West Bengal (1,297).The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6,098,177), Kerala (2,973,135), Karnataka (2,853,643), Tamil Nadu (2,296,287), and Andhra Pradesh (1,902,923).

On the vaccination front, a total of 14,81,583 people were administered the vaccine in the past 24 hrs. With this, the vaccination tally has increased to 35,28,92,046.

With fewer number of covid-19 cases, public institutions in the states and union territories like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir are opening.

Covid-19 has accounted for 184,549,082 confirmed cases and 3,993,074 deaths across nearly 200 countries ever since it was first reported in China in 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,592,372 cases, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia.