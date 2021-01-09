3951 MSRTC employees contract Corona

Nashik: The Covid-19 pandemic has proved fatal for Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) or ST Corporation. So far, 3,951 ST workers across the state in the last 11 months have been contracted the virus. Of these, 103 employees have died. So far 3537 employees have been cured and 311 employees are still undergoing treatment.

During the Covid-19 period, ST Corporation had asked its employees from all over the state to provide essential services in Mumbai, including the BEST in Mumbai. From all over the state the ST employees served in Mumbai, without any proper facilities. Large number of employees were infected while performing essential service duties.

The highest number of employees infected were from Thane, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Beed, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Nanded and Osmanabad. Meanwhile, so far 11 ST employees from Thane division have died while undergoing the treatment.

A total of 26 employees infected on the same day. Corona testing of ST Corporation employees is still ongoing. Of these, 26 ST employees across the state were found to be infected with Corona on the same day. There are 11 employees from Parbhani and 5 from Dhule, 4 from Jalgaon, 3 from Solapur and one from Nanded, Osmanabad, Pune each.