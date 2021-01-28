39.50% citizens develop Covid-19 antibodies

<p>NASHIK: The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) conducted a serological survey between January 9 to 11, 2020. The survey was done to detect the presence of specific antibodies and is used to assess the prevalence of a disease in the population. The civic body collected blood samples of 2,355 individuals from slums and non-slum areas.</p>.<p>In serosurvey, a group of individuals undergo blood tests to detect the presence of antibodies. The serosurvey helped identify individuals who were previously infected with the virus and have now recovered due to the presence of antibodies. Of the total samples collected, 39.50% Nashikites have developed Covid19 antibodies. </p><p>As many as 2,355 individuals got surveyed in the city, out of which 42.07% were identified with Covid-19 antibodies. In non-slum areas, antibodies were prevalent in only 38.12% of individuals. The highest percentage of individuals who got identified with Covid-19 antibodies was in New Nashik. It was 42.66%, while it was 42.07% in Nashik east division. </p><p>The percentage in other areas was 34.31% to 39.01%. The percentage of individuals in the age group of 31-40 who got identified with Covid-19 antibodies in the slum area was 45.08% while it was 44.57% in the age group of 61-70 in non-slum areas. 39.95% of males were identified with Covid-19 antibodies, whereas 39.19% of women got identified with the same. </p><p>The percentage of Covid-19 antibodies was 45.21% that was highest, while professionals like doctors, lawyers, professors and others had low percentage. It was 31.67%. Of the total individuals who got identified with antibodies, 36.99% of individuals were suffering from heart diseases, while 35.45% of individuals were suffering from hypertension; 34.04% of individuals were diabetic. </p><p>A total of 39.83% of individuals had not suffered from any disease. 28.07% of the individuals suffered from one or two ailments. Of the total 2,355 individuals, an antigen test of 517 individuals was conducted. Of them, 170 individuals had turned positive and 105 individuals got identified with Covid-19 antibodies. 134 individuals who had turned negative had antibodies. </p><p>Of the total 2,355 individuals, 996 individuals were found infected. Though the serological survey has shown that Covid-19 antibodies have been created among the people, citizens should follow Covid-19 protocols strictly.</p>