3,944 cases settled in Lok Adalat

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Following the directions of the State Legal Services Authority, a Lok Adalat was held in the district to dispose of various civil, criminal, and other cases on Saturday. The Lok Adalat was inaugurated by district chief judge Abhay Waghvase. Cases pertaining to civil, criminal, matrimonial, and financial matters pending in courts and matters of banks, companies, departments, comprising pre-litigation matters were taken up in the Lok Adalat. A total of 3,944 cases amounting to Rs 25,890,070 were settled. A total of 7,310 pending cases were tabled in the Lok Adalat. A total of 20.246 pre-litigation matters, 926 cases related to section 138, 387 criminal cases, 71 banking cases, 147 cases related to motor, four cases about companies, 88 matrimonial cases, six of land acquisition, and 101 civil cases were tabled. Out of them, a total of 1,730 cases were settled, while 2,214 pre-litigation matters were settled. Secretary of District Legal Services Authority Prasad Kulkarni participated in the Lok Adalat.</p>