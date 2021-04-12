Deshdoot Times

3.94 lakh citizens get the first dose in the district

4,786 citizens get the vaccine on Sunday
Jeetendra Sapkale
Nashik
COVID-19
First dose
Vaccination Center
3.94 lakh vaccinated
