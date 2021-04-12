3.94 lakh citizens get the first dose in the district

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: A total of 3,94,511 citizens were administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the district so far at government and private hospitals, while a total of 4,786 citizens received the dose on Sunday. The vaccination started in the district on January 16, 2021. Currently, the doses are being given under the fourth phase. </p>.<p>In the first phase, doses were given to health workers, while in the second phase, frontline workers received the doses. In the third phase, the vaccine was administered to senior citizens above 60 years and those persons above 45 years with comorbidities. Now in the fourth phase, the dose is being administered to those citizens above 45 years.</p><p>Till Sunday (Apr 11), a total of 3,94,511 citizens took the dose. Among them, 1,06,724 are health and government employees, 1,63,687 are above 60 years, while 1,24,100 citizens are above 45 years. On the other, 44,658 citizens took both doses of the vaccine. On Sunday, 4,388 citizens were administered the first dose in the district. 2,239 were from the NMC limit, while 2,059 were from rural parts. </p><p>On the other, the second dose was administered to 380 citizens. Of the total citizens who took the dose on the day, 65% of people took the dose at the vaccination centres under the district health officer and district civil surgeon. The doses are being administered at 38 government and 40 private hospitals.</p>