38,711 antigen tests conducted in 28 days

NASHIK :

The number of antigen tests have been conducted in city under Mission Zero Nashik to curb spread of Corona.

A total of 38,711 antigen tests have been conducted in last 28 days. A total of 5,055 have been turned positive during these tests. This percentage is 13%.

Mission Zero Nashik has been started by Nashik Municipal Corporation in association with Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana, Water Grace company and various voluntary organisations.

A total of 25 mobile dispensary vans have been utilised to trace patients. The antigen tests are being conducted in hot spot areas, slums and other areas. In addition, health of citizens is being conducted through mobile clinics.

Under Mission Zero Nashik, works like tracing of patients, treatment to patients, giving of ayurvedic kadha, counselling and tracing of those high and low risk suspects. This is helping in curing patients. Registration of plasma donors is also being done.

Over 250 NMC health personnel and teams of activists are working under this Mission. Of the total tests conducted in last 28 days, 33,656 citizens turned negative.

The mobile dispensary vans also gave treatment to other diseases, informed president of Bharatiya Jain Sanghata Nandkishore Sakhla.