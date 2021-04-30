3,86,452 new nCoV cases, 15384418 cured in India

New Delhi: For the third straight day, India registered more than 3.5 lakh Covid-19 cases, with 3,86,452 fresh infections, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began, taking the COVID-19 tally to 1,87,62,976, according to the Union Health Ministry today (Friday).

Besides, the country also saw 3498 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 2,08,330.

The active caseload in the country is 31,70,228 comprising 16.90 per cent of the total infections while 1,53,84,418 people have recovered from disease so far amounting 81.99 per cent of the recovery rate. Meanwhile, the case fatality rate stayed at 1.11 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 28,63,92,086 samples have been tested so far for coronavirus. In another significant development, more than 19 lakh (19,20,107) tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, making it the highest single-day tests done in India.

On the vaccination front, total 15,22,45,179 people have been vaccinated across the country till now, of which 22,24,548 doses administered in the past 24 hours.

On Thursday, the country reported 379,257 cases and 3,645 deaths, which is the highest single-day spike in cases and deaths. On Wednesday, 3,60,960 new infections and 3,293 deaths were recorded.