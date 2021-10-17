3.84 lakh citizens vaccinated

NASHIK: Under the ‘Kavach-Kundal’ campaign, a total of 3, 83,845 citizens got vaccinated in the city, increasing the vaccinated population percentage of the district to 77%. Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced the ‘Kavach- Kundal’ campaign from 8th to 14th October in the state to speed up the vaccination drive, keep the citizens safe, and prevent the third wave.

As a result, the district administration implemented the vaccination drive on a larger scale in the urban and rural areas of the district. Even though the number of Covid-19 has reduced, three talukas still have a high positivity rate. Therefore, restrictions haven’t been relaxed fully. To reduce the positive cases and make the citizens immune, the state government launched this campaign.

Under this campaign, the district administration implemented the vaccination drive in urban and rural areas on a large scale, intending to increase the vaccination rate to a hundred percent and prevent the possible third wave in the district. Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal had also appealed to a large number of citizens to participate in this campaign and get vaccinated.

To turn this campaign into a success, various corporations carried out the vaccination drive in the rural and urban areas within their limits. To attain a 100% vaccination mark in the district, the health departments, gram panchayats, Women and Child Welfare Department, education departments, and police administration informed the villagers three days before the campaign. Therefore, villagers were able to plan their vaccination date accordingly. The ones deprived of getting vaccinated earlier also availed of the benefits of the drive.

Date - Citizens vaccinated

8th October - 57,432

9th October - 70,987

10th October - 24,202

11th October - 62,203

12th October - 61,514

13th October - 53,169

14th October - 54,338

Total - 3,83,845

“With the help of all the departments, the campaign turned into a success. The vaccine will definitely prevent the third wave in the district, and this campaign will bore fruits shortly. The ones who haven’t received a single dose of vaccination should be preferred now.” - Ganesh Misal, Deputy Collector and Nodal Officer, Vaccination Campaign