3,79,257 new nCoV cases, 15086878 cured in India

New Delhi

For the second straight day, India registered more than 3.5 lakh Covid-19 cases and over 3.5k fatalities, with 3,79,257 fresh infections and 3,645 deaths, the highest single-day spike in the past 24 hours since the pandemic hit, according to the Union Health Ministry today (Thursday).

The fresh addition took the Covid tally to 1,83,76,524 while the death toll rose to 2,04,832.

The active caseload in the country is 30,84,814 comprising 16.79 per cent of the total infections while 1,50,86,878 people have recovered from disease so far amounting 82.10 per cent of the recovery rate.

Meanwhile, the case fatality rate stayed at 1.11 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 28,44,71,979 samples have been tested so far for coronavirus, of which 17,68,190 were tested in the past one day.

On the vaccination front, total 15,00,20,648 people have been vaccinated across the country till now, of which 21,93,281 doses administered in the past 24 hours.

Maharashtra, which has been the most-affected state in the country, saw highest 1,035 deaths in the past 24 hours, followed by Delhi (368), Chhattisgarh (279), Uttar Pradesh (265), Karnataka (229) Gujarat (174), Jharkhand (149), Punjab (142) Rajasthan (120), Uttarakhand (108) and Madhya Pradesh (105).

India's previous highest single-day COVID cases tally and deaths was recorded on Wednesday (28-04-2021), when 3,60,960 cases and 3,293 fatalities were reported.