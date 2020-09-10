37,000 students to get scholarship money

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong></p><p>The Department of Posts will soon introduce a new system for scholarships for post-Class X students.</p>.<p>A list of 37,000 scholarship holders in Nashik district has been received from the government and soon this system will be started through the postal department after discussing with the principals of all the colleges in the district. This will benefit the students and they will get their scholarship money immediately.<br><br>Since the inception of India Post Payments Bank, a total of 1,70,000 customers have been registered in the district.</p><p>While In the last five months, 35,000 citizens have opened accounts, and 1.5 lakh customers have withdrawn Rs 20 crore through Aadhaar-linked payment services. <br><br>Mohan Ahirrao, senior post superintendent, Nashik district, informed that the customers have benefitted the most from Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Samman Yojana.<br><br>There is an atmosphere of satisfaction among the customers as India Post Payments Bank provides home delivery service.<br><br>Customers are also flocking to the bank as it is easy to open an account in just five minutes from the postman with just the Aadhaar number and biometric.<br><br>A lockdown was declared in the country to prevent the spread of the Corona. This service of the bank is very useful to the account holders during this time.</p><p>In addition to delivering the money, the postman is helping the citizens in important matters like recharging their phones, paying their electricity bills online and so on.<br><br>India Post Payments Bank will also act as an affiliate for the Khawati scheme to be launched by the Ministry of Tribal Development. Efforts are underway on warfooting in that regard.<br><br>Accounts have been opened for all the citizens of Katkari tribal community in Nashik district on an experimental basis and this experiment will soon be adopted across the state, the department informed <br><br>Similarly, the workers working in the Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Scheme will also be able to avail this convenient service by joining the bank as soon as possible, said Ahirrao, senior post superintendent.<br></p>