37 officers awarded Aviation Wings

NASHIK: A total of 37 officers were awarded the coveted ‘Aviation Wings’ yesterday to become Combat Helicopter Pilots after having successfully completed the Combat Aviators Course. It was a momentous occasion for Army Aviation as the first woman helicopter pilot in the Indian Army earned the coveted Aviation Wings.

Combat Army Aviation Training School (CATS), located at Gandhi Nagar Airfield, Nashik Road, is the premier flying training institution of the Indian Army which functions under the aegis of Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Shimla.

Lieutenant General Ajay Kumar Suri, Director General and Colonel Commandant Army Aviation, presided over the function. During the training, the officers underwent rigorous flying training. Officers with outstanding performance in various disciplines were awarded trophies to acknowledge their achievements.

Capt Ashish Kataria was awarded the ‘Silver Cheetah’ trophy for standing first in the overall order of merit and ‘Captain SK Sharma trophy for ‘Best in Flying’. Capt Shravan Manilathaya PM was awarded the ‘Air Observation Post-35’ trophy for standing first in ground subjects. Capt Abhilasha Barak was awarded the ‘Fledgling’ trophy for standing first in Pre Army Pilot Course. ‘Captain PK Gour’ trophy for ‘Best in Gunnery’ was awarded to Capt RK Kashyap.

The Army Aviation Corps has completed 35 glorious years and was bestowed with the prestigious President’s ‘Colours’ by the Hon’ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, in 2019. Army Aviation is undeniably a formidable force multiplier, a key combat enabler and a vital fighting arm of the Indian Army.

Capt Abhilasha becomes first woman Combat Helicopter Pilot

Captain Abhilasha Barak completed the Combat Aviators Course and became the first Combat Helicopter Pilot in Indian Army yesterday; after receiving Aviation Wings at the ceremony. Capt Abhilasha Barak was awarded the ‘Fledgling’ trophy for standing first in Pre Army Pilot Course.