37 lakh beneficiaries in district to benefit

NASHIK: As many as 37 lakh beneficiaries in Nashik district will continue to avail benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for an extended period of six months till September 2022.

PMGKAY is a welfare scheme announced by the government in March 2020 in the wake of the pandemic. Since then, the scheme has been extended multiple times. It envisages fulfilling the food requirement of the needy by providing food grains through the public distribution system devised to reach all the priority households (ration cardholders) and Antyoday Anna Yojana.

Under the extended PMGKAY, each beneficiary will get additional 5 kg free ration per person per month in addition to the normal quota of foodgrains under the NFSA. About 37 lakh beneficiaries with Antyoday and priority ration card holders in Nashik district will benefit from the government’s decision.

In the meantime, a new variant Deltacron has been found in some countries. Suspected patients of this new variant have been found in some states in India. Although there is no possibility of a fourth wave given the current situation, the government is taking utmost precaution.

Against this backdrop, the Centre has given an extension till September for free food grains under the scheme. Accordingly, the beneficiaries will be given five kilos of free food grains in a month. This includes 3 kgs of wheat and 2 kgs of rice.