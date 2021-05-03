3,68,147 new nCoV cases, 16293003 cured in India

New Delhi: India today (Monday) reported 3,68,147 new cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, pushing the country caseload to 1,99,25,604, while the death toll mounted to 2,18,959 with 3,417 more fatalities.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases rose by 63,998 to stand at 34,13,642. It is now 17.13 per cent of the total caseload.

Of the fresh cases, 10 states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar accounted for 73.78 per cent of the new cases. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 56,647 followed by Karnataka with 37,733 while Kerala reported 31,959 new cases.

In terms of deaths, Maharashtra witnessed maximum casualties (669), followed by Delhi (407) and Uttar Pradesh with 288 daily deaths.

The past 24 hours saw 3,00,732 people recovering from the deadly virus, taking the total recovery count to 1,62,93,003 which is 81.77 per cent of the case tally. The fatality rate stood at 1.10 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 29,16,47,037 samples have been tested so far for coronavirus. Out of this, 15,04,698 were tested in the past one day. On the vaccination front, as many as 15,71,98,207 vaccine doses have been administered so far while a total of 29,16,47,037 tests have been conducted as on date.