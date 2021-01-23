364 containers of grape shipped to Europe, other countries

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>A total of 44 containers of 573 metric tonnes of the grape have been transported from Nashik district to European countries, while 320 containers of 5914 metric tonnes of the grape have been transported to non-European countries. </p>.<p>The export of grapes has started from January 1, 2021. Under Mission Begin Again, farmers are now preparing for the season with a fresh impetus. Farmers in the district are ready to take up many issues besides the pandemic, like weather conditions, market scenario, export, and the current economic situation once again with renewed vigour. </p><p>Maharashtra is the Numero Uno grape grower in the country. Not only is it a leader in grape production, but it also needs to strive to find new markets, new customers in terms of sales. Indian agricultural products are in high demand in European countries and non-European countries, particularly grapes. After the detection of the new Corona strain, the lockdown got declared in many European countries. </p><p>There was a fear that grape export could get hit by this. However, with permission for grape export, grape growers in the district are happy and relieved. Around 6487 tonnes of grapes got exported from the district in January. The first container of this season was transported to Germany on January 1. Another container of 28 metric tonnes of grape was sent to England. </p><p>A total of 573 metric tonnes of the grape have been exported to European countries in the period starting between January 1-28, 2021, while 5,914 metric tonnes of the grape have been exported to Russia, China, Canada, Germany, and Malaysia. Of the total export of grapes from the country, 91% of grapes are exported from Nashik district alone.</p>