3,62,727 new nCoV cases, 258317 deaths in India

New Delhi: India has logged 3,62,727 COVID-19 positive cases and 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative total to 2,37,02,832 and 2,58,317 respectively, data revealed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported today (Thursday).

The number of daily infections crossed daily recoveries in the country with 3,62,727 fresh cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The daily recovered cases stand at 3,52,181, according to the Ministry. Meanwhile, the active cases have risen to 37,10,525.

Maharashtra’s infection count remained under 50,000 for the fourth consecutive day, while Kerala and Tamil Nadu recorded new highs of over 43,000 and 30,000 cases, respectively.

With 18,94,991 people being vaccinated against the virus over 24 hours, the total number of vaccines having being administered has reached 17,72,14,256.

Leaders of 12 Opposition parties, including four chief ministers, have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the Centre to procure vaccines centrally from global and domestic sources and begin a free, universal mass vaccination campaign across the country.