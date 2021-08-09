35,499 new nCoV cases, 31139457 cured in India

New Delhi: India recorded 35,499 new cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours post which the overall tally has spiked to 3,19,69,954 while the death toll mounted to 4,28,309 with 447 more fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said today (Monday). According to the Ministry, the active cases declined by 4,634, to stand at 4,02,188. It is now 1.26 per cent of the total caseload.

The past 24 hours saw 39,686 people recovering from the deadly virus, taking the total recovery count to 3,11,39,457 which is 97.40 per cent of the case tally. The fatality rate stood at 1.34 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 48,17,67,232 samples have been tested so far for coronavirus. Of this, 13,71,871 were tested on Sunday.

Till now, 50,86,64,759 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccines, with 16,11,590 being inoculated against the virus in the past 24 hours.