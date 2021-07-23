35,342 new nCoV cases, 30,468,079 cured in India

New Delhi: India recorded 35,342 new cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours pushing the case tally to 3,12,93,062 while the death toll mounted to 4,19,470 with 483 more fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said today (Friday). According to the Ministry, the active cases declined by 3,881, to stand at 4,05,513. It is now 1.30 per cent of the total caseload.

The past 24 hours saw 38,740 people recovering from the deadly virus, taking the total recovery count to 3,04,68,079 which is 97.36 per cent of the case tally. The fatality rate stood at 1.34 per cent. Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 45,29,39,545 samples have been tested so far for coronavirus. Of this, 16,68,561 were tested on Thursday. Till now, 42,34,17,030 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccines, with 54,76,423 being inoculated against the virus in the past 24 hours.