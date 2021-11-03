350 teachers to be promoted to headmaster’s post

NASHIK: The stagnancy in primary teachers’ promotion (in Zilla Parishad schools) has finally ended as 350 teachers will be promoted at the headmaster’s post today, thus, giving them a sweet Diwali gift. Karmaveer Raosaheb Thorat of Zilla Parishad will give them an appointment letter on Wednesday (3rd November) and make this festival sweeter for them.

The promotion of Zilla Parishad’s primary teachers was stalled for two years. There are 3, 263 primary schools in the district that require 11, 989 teachers.

However, there has been no recruitment of teachers for many years. As a result, there are a large number of vacancies for teachers in many schools. Out of the working teachers, ones who have completed more than 10 years in the teaching field will be promoted as headmasters. They will get marks based on computer knowledge, teaching skills, etc.

Teachers who get the highest marks will get promoted as headmasters. These teachers will be counselled before promotion. For this session, about 70 teachers will be called into the hall at a time. During the day, a total of 350 teachers will get promoted.