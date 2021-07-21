350 students involved in malpractices

NASHIK: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has found that 350 students were involved in malpractices during the online examination conducted in April-May, via the proctored method. Around 80 per cent of students found belonged to engineering or technology-related courses. The University has appealed to the students that they should avoid doing such malpractices during examinations.

University has a complete record of how the examination is conducted so they can take action on students. In the ongoing second semester examinations, which started from July 12, SPPU is making sure students will have to keep cameras and voice active, which will be recorded during the exams. University has warned against the opening of a second window, disconnecting the internet or suspicious movements. SPPU is taking strict action against students who have repeatedly violated the rules as their examination automatically stops.