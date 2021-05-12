3,48,421 new nCoV cases, 19382642 cured in India

New Delhi: For the second consecutive day, India recorded a slight drop in the daily cases after reporting 3,48,421 new infections and 4,205 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data today (Wednesday) updated.

As many as 3,55,338 people were discharged in the same period. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 2,33,40,938 out of which, 37,04,099 are active cases, 2,54,197 people have lost their lives while 1,93,82,642 have recovered.

Maharashtra reported about 41,000 cases, much lower than its average in the last few weeks. Karnataka, Kerala continue to report around 40,000 cases each. Of the 4,205 deaths reported on Tuesday, the highest ever, Maharashtra reported more than 800 deaths. Six states – Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, apart from Maharashtra – reporting more than 200 deaths a day.

Nearly 30 lakh infections have been recorded by the country since May 5. India's total death count passed the 2.5 lakh mark this morning, Health Ministry data showed. The fresh surge takes active cases to 37,04,099; overall cases rose to 2.33 crore. The positivity rate stood at 17.56 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 19,83,804 samples were tested, the most in a day since the pandemic broke. Per government data, 24,46,674 vaccine doses were administered in a new record since India began the world's largest vaccine drive on January 16.

The data on Tuesday said to hit hard by the second wave, nearly 90 per cent of the country is witnessing a high positivity rate, stressing that 640 districts out of the 734 are above the national threshold level of five per cent.