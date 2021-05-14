3.43 lakh new nCoV cases, 20079599 cured in India

New Delhi: India reported 3.43 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases and 4,000 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the overall infections and fatalities to 2,40,46,809 and 2,62,317, respectively, the Union Ministry of Health said today (Friday).

The country currently has 37.04 lakh active cases accounting for 15.65 per cent of the country's total infections at 15.41 per cent. With as many as 3,44,776 people being discharged in past one day, the total number of recoveries have reached 2,00,79,599. India's recovery rate is 83.50 per cent.

As per government data, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana cumulatively account for 79.67 per cent of the total active cases.

Indian Council of Medical Research tested 18,75,515 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. It has so far tested 31,13,24,100 samples.

Since the launch of the first phase of vaccination, 17,92,98,584 people have been inoculated against the virus with 20,27,162 doses being given since Thursday, the Ministry said.