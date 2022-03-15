33,636 cases settled in Lok Adalat

NASHIK: A total of 33,636 pending and pre-litigation cases were settled in the National Lok Adalat held on Sunday at various district courts. The total settlement amount summed up to Rs 73,80,95,741.

Out of the total 1,19,413 pre-litigation cases surfaced at the Lok Adalat 15,566 were settled, generating the recovery of Rs 20,43,84,323. Among the 2,05,485 pending e-challan cases taken up at the Adalat, 14,955 were disposed of.

The National Lok Adalat held jointly by the Nashik Legal Service Advisory, and Nashik Bar Association was conducted under the guidance of the chief district and sessions judge Abhay Waghwase.

As per officials of the district legal service advisory, a woman expressed satisfaction after receiving compensation of Rs 19 lakh as she got permanently disabled in an accident. District Judge V S Hingne put in efforts to reach a compromise in the case.

Judges helped reach compromise for 65 cases related to the Electricity Act 2003 after recovering Rs 10,68,052 from rural farmers. These farmers have now become eligible for electricity connections. Through the Adalat, 216 accident claim cases from Nashik, Niphad, and Malegaon were cleared and a compensation of Rs 10,87,00,000 was paid.