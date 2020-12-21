332 wildlife roadkills in three years

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>A shocking data recorded by the Eco Echo Foundation and Forest department reveals that a total of 332 wildlife have lost their life to roadkill from 2016 to 2019. The highway network in Nashik district has come up as a death trap for wildlife. In the three years of data collected by the NGO, this horrific picture has come up. </p>.<p>The six highways connecting various parts of the district and outer district have killed 332 wild animals in the last three years. The Evo Echo Foundation collected roadkill data from Nashik Trimbak Highway 848, Sinnar-Sangamner Highway 60, Trimbak-Pahine, Waghera-Gurnare, Sinnar-Ghoti, and Mumbai-Agra National Highway 3. </p><p>The Eco Echo Foundation has collected data by recording the roadkill incidents on highways in Nashik district. The data shows roadkills from 2016 to 2019. It includes roadkills of leopards, hyenas, jackals, civet reptiles, and other small wild animals. Reptiles have become the highest number of victims to roadkill, 228 roadkills.</p>.<div><blockquote>The roadkill has become a serious issue. We cannot bring it to zero but can definitely control it. For that, the forest department is taking various steps. We are identifying the spots where the frequent incidents of roadkill have been recorded. At some places, we have already installed boards of ‘wildlife crossing’.</blockquote><span class="attribution"> - Nitin Gudge, Chief Conservator of Forest, Nashik</span></div>.<div><blockquote>The Roadkill issue has come up as the top reason of wildlife getting killed. The data shows that in the last three years, it has damaged most to the biodiversity in Nashik. People should look at this issue as a responsibility. They should be attentive while travelling by vehicle, speed should be in limit, and should be more focused while crossing forest region.</blockquote><span class="attribution"> - Vaibhav Bhogale, wildlife rescuer, Eco Echo Foundation.</span></div>.<p><strong>Highway roadkills</strong> </p><p>Highway Number of roadkills</p><p>Nh 848 Nashik-Trimbak 40 </p><p>Nh 60 Sinnar-Sangamner 50</p><p> Trimbak-Pahine 63</p><p> Waghera-Girnare 46 </p><p>Sinnar-Ghoti 65</p><p> NH3 Agra-Mumbai 68 </p><p>Total 332</p>