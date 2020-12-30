33 army officers get Aviation Wings

Nashik Road : As many as thirty-three Indian Army officers were on Tuesday awarded the coveted Aviation Wings, to become combat helicopter pilots after having successfully completed the Combat Aviators Course.



Combat Army Aviation Training School (CATS) located at Gandhi Nagar Airfield, Nashik Road is the premier flying training institution of the Indian Army which functions under the aegis of Army Training Command (ART RAC), Shimla. The ceremony was presided over by Major General AK Suri, Officiating Director General Army Aviation.



During the training, the officers underwent rigorous flying training. Officers with outstanding performance in various disciplines were awarded trophies to acknowledge their achievements. Amongst the trophy winners of the Combat Aviators Course Serial No 34, Captain Santosh Kumar Sourapalli won the 'Silver Cheetah' trophy for standing First in the Overall Order of Merit, Captain Tarif Singh won the 'Captain SK Sharma' trophy for 'Best in Flying' and Captain B Prabhu Devan won the 'Air Observation Post-35' trophy for standing First in Ground Subjects.



The 'Fledgling' trophy for standing First in Pre Army Pilot Course Serial Number 32 was won by Captain Sachin Gulia and 'Captain PK Gour' trophy for 'Best in Gunnery' ws won by Captain Divakar Brahamchari. The Army Aviation Corps has completed 34 glorious years and has been bestowed with the prestigious President's 'Colours' by President Ram Nath Kovind last year.



Army Aviation is undeniably a formidable force multiplier, a key combat enabler and a vital fighting arm of the Indian Army.