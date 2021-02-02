32K birds counted at Nandur Madhyameshwar

Nashik : The swell of Nandur Madhyameshwar dam at the confluence of Kadwa river spreads to Manjargaon and Chapadgaon. Due to the mussels, many birds stay here during winter.

A five-day ‘bird ringing’ workshop on Asian waterfowl census, conducted by the Bombay Natural History Society was held. In the bird census, 32,677 of 122 species were heard chirping at the Ramsar site Nandur Madhyameshwar.

The BHNS’s Dr Raju Kasambe, Nandkishore Dudhe, Tuhina Katti, Priyanka Jundhare, Viraj Athale, Sagar Mahajan, Kiran Tumma interacted at the workshop. This census was done to collect information about the number of migratory birds, their description, status and trend.

This initiative is implemented across the country through NGOs, Pakshimitra and forest department. The initiative was launched in 1987 by Wetland International and the Bombay Natural History Society.