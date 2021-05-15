3.26 lakh new nCoV cases, 20432898 cured in India

New Delhi: India's infection caseload spiked to 2.43 crore cases after 3.26 lakh cases were recorded in over 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health reported today (Saturday).

Up to 3,980 people have lost their lives during the same time frame, taking the overall death toll to 2,66,207. The country presently has 36,73,802 active cases at 15.07 per cent with as many as 3,53,299 people being discharged in a single day. With this, the total number of recoveries have spiked to 2,04,32,898 at 83.83 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of tests done during the previous day 16,93,093.