324 new cases added in district

Nashik: Nashik city as well as district have witnessed rise in new Corona cases and number of suspect patients as well on Sunday. As 324 new patients have turned positive in district in past 24 hours on Sunday, the pandemic tally has surged to 106,594. On the other 417 patients in district have won battle against the viral disease. With this the number of those recovered has gone up to 102,557.

Of the total reports received in past 24 hours, 149 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has risen to 70,403.

On the other, 158 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has moved up to 31,379. As 10 new patients have turned positive in Malegaon, the pandemic tally in Malegaon has increased to 4,489. On the other, as seven new non-natives have turned positive, the number of non-native patients has gone up to 962.

As five patients including three from NMC limit have succumbed to the viral disease in past 24 hours, the death toll in the district has reached 1,909.

On the other, the number of suspect patients has also increased. A total of 1,055 new suspect patients have been admitted in past 24 hours on Sunday. Among them, 1,021 are from city, 23 from rural parts of the district and are under home quarantine, two from district civil hospital, five from Dr Vasant Pawar medical college hospital and four from Malegaon.