3207 beds vacant in city

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong> </p><p>The daily count of Covid-19 patients in Nashik city has been reduced on large scale. The doubling rate has also gone up. The number of those dead has also been reduced for the last few days.</p>.<p>Currently, the daily count has fallen below 200. Currently, Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has reserved a total of 4,557 beds at 91 hospitals and of them 3207 beds are vacant.</p><p>The daily count in in last week of September had reached around 1000-1,300. The number of patients in city had risen over 35,000 till September 12, while the doubling rate was 24 days.</p><p>Now, the doubling rate is 42 days. The number of infected has also been reduced in last week and currently the count is below 200. NMC and city police have started to penalise those who are found without masks.</p><p>Of the total 1.995 beds reserved by NMC at Covid care centre, a total 1,272 beds are vacant, while out of the total 2,092 beds reserved at Covid health centre, a total of 1,738 beds are vacant.</p><p>A total of 197 beds out of the total 510 beds reserved at Covid hospitals are vacant. As number of infected has been reduced this month, 75% beds out of the total reserved beds are vacant.</p>