30th installation ceremony of Lions Club Panchavati held 

NASHIK :

The 30th installation ceremony of Lions Club Panchavati was held on Sunday, August 16. On the occasion installing officer and first district governor Hemant Naik stated that Lions Club Panchavati gave a huge contribution during Covid-19 period.

He administered oath to newly elected president Sunil Deshpande and executive board office bearers. The Installation ceremony was performed with maintaining of social distancing norms and Covid-19 protocols.

Vaidya Vikrant Jadhav was present as chief guest. Zone chairperson Ritu Chaudhary, motivator Yogesh Kadam and divisional officer Pagar were present as guests.

Ritu Chaudhary administered oath to new members. Kadam spoke on the subject of social loyalty which made everyone to think. Dr Vikrant Jadhav guided those who were present in his short speech giving confidence to work. He stated that all newspapers in Nashik gave their support to the food fest started by the Club. It will be organized in January reviewing the situation.

Newly elected president Deshpande in his acceptance speech focused on the activities in this year.

On the occasion sewing machines were distributed to needy women. One month’s ration and food was given to rickshaw owners who have been affected. 30 poor girls of Athavle Joshi high school were adopted.

A total of 1,000 eco-friendly pencils with seeds of particular plants which in turn will be plants will be distributed to students this year. It was formally inaugurated on the occasion. Hemant Naik and his wife Ritu Naik planted Nakshyatra saplings in Nakshatra Udyan.

Rupali Kotkar and Leena Chotaliya compered the programme, whereas Prashant Sonje proposed the vote of thanks.

Developer Avinash Patil, Avinash Shirode and others were also present on the occasion.