3023 admissions completed

NASHIK: The admission process of a total of 3023 students has been completed so far under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. Those students selected through a lottery will have to complete the admission process today (July 23). The deadline for admission of students was extended. 1185 students have not taken admission yet.

According to the RTE admission schedule, so far the admission process of 323 students has been completed in various schools in the Nashik district. Under the RTE Act, there is a total of 4544 seats are available in 450 schools in the city and district. After the admission process of the selected students, the students on the waiting list will be given round wise admission. Students who have been selected in the lottery will be required to submit the documents required for admission to the verification committee.