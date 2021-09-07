3000 people avail of the benefits

DEOLALI CAMP: Almost 3000 people got themselves checked at Cantonment General Hospital’s Outpatient Department within a week. The hospital resumed its services on 1st September 2021. As many as 55 patients have been admitted to the hospital, the majority of the reasons being high blood pressure (hypertension) and viral fever. As informed by Dr. Manisha Honrao, the delivery ward and operation theatre are expected to start next week.

As per the directions of the Central and State Government and District Administration, the hospital was turned into a Dedicated Covid Healthcare Centre in March 2020. However, as the number of Covid-19 patients reduced and residents were facing issues with treatment of other diseases at private clinics, the board resumed the hospital’s services for all treatments.

The residents of Deolali, Bhagur, and 28 other surrounding villages visit the board’s hospital for checkups and treatments. However, for the past one and a half years, residents needed to visit private clinics for treatment, and not everyone could afford the expensive treatments.

To ease up the work for residents, CEO Dr. Rahul Gajbhiye visited the hospital. After witnessing only a few Covid-19 patients, he contacted the State’s and District’s Health Department and District Collector’s Office for resuming services. The authorities immediately approved Gajbhiye’s demand, and the services resumed from 1st September.

Covid-19

In September first week, the hospital vaccinated 3,500 citizens. Out of these citizens, 1100 received the Covisheild dose under the mass vaccination campaign on Saturday. The hospital conducts 40 to 50 Covid-19 tests daily, and throughout the week, only one resident of Bhagur tested positive yesterday. The positive patients will be admitted to Bytco hospital for further treatment.