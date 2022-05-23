30 species spotted in bird census

NASHIK: Nashik East Forest Department and Nature Conservation Society of Nashik jointly conducted a bird census and seed sowing activity at the Borgad Conservation Reserve yesterday with a total of 15 participants. They managed to spot 126 birds of 30 different species during their sighting.

The participants divided themselves into four trails and followed the scientific ‘transect’ method to spot the various species. Each group selected one direction and covered one kilometre distance in the same direction in one hour, thus covering every single detail in all the directions. Indian Blackbird, a monsoon migratory bird, was the highlight of yesterday’s census. These birds were spotted in all four directions and have migrated from South India for breeding. One of the trails even witnessed Bonelli’s Eagle in hunting mode, thus witnessing an eye-catching view.

Number of birds spotted

Species - number