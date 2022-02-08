30 govt ashram schools to become model school

NASHIK: The Tribal Development Department has decided to make 100 government ashram schools in the state ‘model schools’ for the tribal students in remote areas to get quality education in government ashram schools on the basis of private schools. For this, in the first phase, 30 ashram schools have been identified in the project wise state.

The action has been initiated by the construction department under the tribal development department. There are 502 government ashram schools of tribal development department in the state, in which about two lakh students are studying. Measures are being taken by the Tribal Development Department to provide quality education to the students studying in government ashram schools.

As a part of this, 100 government ashram schools in the state will be made ideal ashram schools. Funds have also been sanctioned for this under the Tribal remedies and all kinds of physical and educational facilities will be provided to the students in the schools. While converting the Government Ashram School into a Model School, it will include a digital classroom for students, an up-to-date computer room, a well-equipped library, arts and sports department, a state-of-theart restaurant and auditorium.

In order to make 100 government ashram schools ideal, now the necessary action has been started by the officials of the construction department under the tribal development department. In the first phase, one school from each of the four project offices under the Additional Commissioner’s Office has been selected.