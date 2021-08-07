30 cases of Delta variant found in Nashik district

Nashik: A total of 30 cases of Delta variant have been found at some villages of Nashik district on Friday. District Collector Suraj Mandhare has instructed to take all the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
The health department had sent samples of 155 patients to the National Institute of Virology in Pune to find out which virus had infected the patients. It is understood that the Delta variant was found in 30 of the samples.
According to the report received by the District Collector, two patients in Nashik city, 28 patients in rural areas have been infected with the Delta variant. The patients from Gangapur Road, Sadiqnagar, (Nashik), Dodi, Thangaon, Musalgaon, Mendhi (Sinnar), Mahajanpur (Niphad), Kasari, Mandwad (Nandgaon), Kasarkheda (Yeola), Kasbe Sukene (Niphad), Wadalibhoi, Varkhed, Kundelgaon, Kanmandale (Chandwad), Kotwal Vasti, Shivajinagar (Kalwan) and Ghoti areas.
The disaster management department has instructed the medical officers of the concerned talukas to take proper care. The health department has appealed to the citizens not to be scared but to strictly follow the Covid-19 rules and to treat the disease immediately.
Delta variant of Coronavirus has been found in 30 out of 155 samples in Nashik and we are taking precautions in this regard. There is a difference between Delta and Delta Plus variants and the Delta Plus variant is more dangerous. Delta variant has been found in the samples in Nashik. Therefore, citizens should be vigilant without fear.
- Suraj Mandhare, District Collector
After the RT-PCR test, samples of those whose score was up to 25 were sent to Pune for testing. There is a need to be vigilant as the Delta variant was found in 30 out of 155 samples. Take special care.
- Dr. Anant Pawar, district nodal officer