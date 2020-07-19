3 drown in Nashik dam

NASHIK :

Three people, including a policeman, were drowned while swimming in Waldevai dam at Jadhavnagari near Raigad Nagar in Nashik taluka. A group of four friends from CIDCO, Pathadi phata area of the city went on a short excursion to the Waldevai dam at Raigadnagar in Vadivhe area on Saturday.

Upon reaching the picnic spot, one of them jumped into the water of the dam for swimming but he did not know the depth of water and he started drowning, so his other two friends jumped to save him but unfortunately, all three drowned, police said. Their fourth friend, Ganesh Jadhav, survived because he did not jump in the dam.

Upon noticing the incident, he alerted the police-patil of the village who informed about the incident to Wardivrhe police. On receiving information about the mishap, a police team reached the spot and with the help of the villagers and young skilled swimmers, they fished out the bodies of the three out of the water.

The bodies were sent to the Nashik district hospital for autopsy. The local police have registered a case of accidental death in this regard, sources added.