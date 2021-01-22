3 cr citizens taste Shiv Bhojan in a year: Bhujbal

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: As per the instructions of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Bhojan scheme, an ambitious program of the Mahavikas Aghadi government, was launched to ensure that the poor, farmers, labourers, and students of the state do not face famine situation. </p>.<p>Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Chhagan Bhujbal informed that as many as 3 crore people have tasted Shiv Bhojan thali in the state from January 26, 2020, to January 20, 2021. The Mahavikas Aghadi government launched the ambitious Shiv Bhojan scheme in the interest of the poor citizens of the state, under the guidance of District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. </p><p>The scheme was launched in the state on 26th January last year. Accordingly, Shiv Bhojan thali was made available to the poor citizens of the state for only Rs. 10/plate. In March, the government decided to provide meals to the needy for just Rs 5. This subsidised rate got applied till June. However, as the spread of Corona has not decreased, though under control, the decision to provide Shiv food at Rs 5 has been extended till March 2021. </p><p>Due to the plight of hardworking, unorganised workers, migrants, out-of-town students, homeless on the streets, the Shiv Bhojan thali scheme has been extended to the taluka-level from April. The number of thalis distributed in each district has been increased fivefold. Also, the time of serving Shiv Bhojan has been increased from 11 am to 3 am. </p><p>The government is giving a subsidy of Rs 45 per plate for urban areas and Rs 30 per plate for rural areas. Bhujbal also expressed that the government is trying to reach out to more and more people in the state. After the government started the Shiv Bhojan scheme, 79,918 citizens tasted it in January, 4,67,869 in February, and 5,78,031 in March. </p><p>In April, May, and June, in the lockdown period announced by the central government, 24,99,257, 33,84,040, and 30,96,232 people tasted Shiv Bhojan thalis respectively. 30,03474 in July, 30,60,319 in August, 30,59,176 in September, 31,45,063 in October, 28,96,130 in November and 28,65, 943 in December. </p><p>Till January 20, 2021, of this month, 19,26,054 needy citizens have tasted Shiv Bhojan thali. A record distribution of Shiv Bhojan thalis has been made, and to date, over three crore citizens have enjoyed Shiv Bhojan. The growing response to this popular dish for the poor and needy citizens of the state is inspiring the government to further extend it at a subsidised price.</p>