2nd year engineering admissions from Dec 11

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The process of admission is going to start on December 11. The admissions will also be given directly to the second year of engineering for those students who have completed a diploma. 10% of seats are reserved for them.</p><p>The second year of engineering classes will also be started this year, although the university announced the schedule of the examinations but no notice was issued regarding the admission. </p><p>After this, Yuva Sena took note of it, and the university assembly members met the Minister of Higher and Technical Education and demanded to announce the admission process. The schedule was later announced.</p>.<p><strong>Admission process schedule</strong> </p><ul><li><p>Announcement of seats - Dec 11 </p></li><li><p>Filling and fixing the order of preference of colleges by students - Dec 12th to 14th</p></li><li><p>Allocation of temporary seats for the first round – Dec 16th</p></li><li><p>Acceptance of allotted space through CAP – Dec 17th and 18th </p></li><li><p>Admission by submitting documents – Dec 17th to 19th </p></li><li><p>Announcement of seats for the second entry round – Dec 20th </p></li><li><p>Filling and fixing the order of preference of colleges by students – Dec 21st to 22nd</p></li><li><p>Allocation of temporary seats for the second round – Dec 24th </p></li><li><p>Acceptance of allotted seats through CAP – Dec 25th and 28th</p></li><li><p>Admission by submitting documents – Dec 25th to 29th</p></li></ul>