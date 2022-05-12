2nd prize to Deshdoot's Satish Devgire

NASHIK: The first MRF Mogrip FMSCI National Supercross Championship was held in Nashik on May 2. With the supercross sports competition, a photography competition based on the same event was also held.

In this photography competition Satish Devgire, Photographer of Deshdoot Times, won second prize. He will be soon awarded with cash prize and trophy. The championship thrill was experienced by Nashikites who gave a good response to this sporting event. Nashikites experienced a close contest in the category of SX1, a group of foreign-made motorcycles. This was perfectly captured by lensman, Satish, in his camera.