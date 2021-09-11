2,87,493 double voters in three constituencies?

NASHIK: In the published voters’ lists of the district, there are allegedly a total of 287493 double voters from other constituencies in Nashik West, Nashik Central and Nashik East segments and these double/multiple entries of voters’ names in different constituencies, should be removed from the voter lists, demanded by Shiv Sena delegation to District Collector Suraj Mandhare with a proof.

The highest number of 122242 double voters are in Nashik West, it alleged. In Nashik East and Nashik Central constituencies this number is 88932 and 76319 respectively. The number of double voters from other constituencies in the district in Nashik West Assembly segment is as follows: Nandgaon (12117), Malegaon (4507), Malegaon outer (11716), Sinnar (8398), Baglan (12354), Niphad (9883), Dindori (8624), Nashik East (12357), Nashik Central (12347) and Igatpuri 5353 double voters.

The number of double voters in other constituencies in the district which is in Nashik East Assembly constituency is as follows: Nandgaon (7886), Malegaon central (655), Malegaon outer (8213), Baglan (7195), Sinnar (6776), Niphad (91195), Dindori (8483), Nashik East (8599), Nashik central (8970). Nashik west (10251), Deolali (8478) and Igatpuri (4031).

While the number of similar voters in other Assembly segments of the district in Nashik central Assembly constituency is as follows: Nandgaon (6573), Malegaon central (2232), Malegaon outer (6674), Baglan (5128), Sinnar (4530), Dindori (4791), Nashik east (9142), Nashik central (12242), Nashik west (10724), Deolali (5088) and Igatpuri 2943.

Sena deputy leader and former minister Babanrao Gholap, District chief Vijay Karanjkar, metropolitan chief Sudhakar Badgujar, former MLA Vasant Gite, former district chief Sunil Bagul, Datta Gaikwad, former mayor Vinayak Pande, NMC opposition leader Ajay Boraste, group leader Vilas Shinde and others were present while submitting a memorandum.

Mandhare on the occasion assured the delegation that a proper decision would be taken after verifying the duplicate entries names in the voters’ lists.