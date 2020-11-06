283 cracker stalls auctioned in city

<p>NASHIK : </p><p>The auction of a total of 283 firecracker stalls at 23 places in six divisions of the city was conducted in six divisional offices of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) on November 3, 2020. The process has been completed after police permission, informed advertisement and licences department of NMC.</p>.<p>The firecracker stalls measuring 10x10 feet on NMC spaces, grounds and vacant spaces in six divisions of the city were auctioned like every year as per licence fee of the stalls. </p><p>Accordingly, the auction process for 283 firecracker stalls has been completed by NMC. The period for the stall will be from November 9 to 18, 2020. </p><p>The permission for temporary stalls has been given after permission and no objection certificate by city police department. There were biddings as per ready reckoner rates in the respective areas.</p><p> Following the auction, concerned stalls holders have to take no objection certificate from NMC fire brigade department by paying Rs 500 as fee per day. </p><p>They have to put fire resistance material there. In addition, stall holders have follow physical distancing norm in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak.</p>