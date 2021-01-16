28 rapid response teams formed in district

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The district administration has swung into action after bird flu cases were confirmed in the state. A total of 28 rapid response teams have been constituted in the district. They are maintaining strict vigilance as the highest 1,450 poultry farms are in the district.</p>.<p>There is still not a single bird flu case, and people should not believe in rumors, District Collector Suraj Mandhare said while addressing a media briefing held at the district collectorate on Friday. </p><p>"The report has been not received yet from the Animal Husbandry Commissionerate, Pune, about those deaths of chicken at a poultry farm in Igatpuri tehsil. The death of crow and greater coucal or crow pheasant has been recorded. The district has the highest number of poultry farms with 85 lakh chickens. Therefore, vigilance is required, and the district administration is on alert. A total of 28 teams have been formed for the district, and a helpline number is available. </p><p>This number will be available 24/7. The district will receive the report from the Animal Husbandry Commissionerate in the next three to four days. Do not believe the rumours being spread about bird flu. We eat boiled and cooked chicken and eggs. The bird flu virus will not survive at such a high temperature. Presently, the district has no threat of bird flu.” he said.</p>